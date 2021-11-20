Pros react after Adrian Yanez defeats Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 43

A key men’s bantamweight contest featuring Davey Grant taking on Adrian Yanez took place on today’s UFC Vegas 43 main card.

Grant (13-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marlon Moraes back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Dangerous’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (15-3 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 43 event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Randy Costa from back in July. The 27-year-old was looking to earn his fifth straight stoppage win this evening.

Today’s ‘Grant vs Yanez’ contest proved to be a thrilling three-round war. The bantamweight standouts exchanged heavy shots throughout the contest, with Yanez showcasing his boxing and Grant delivering a plethora of kicks. After fifteen minutes of back and forth action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Grant vs Yanez’ below:

This bantamweight scrap is going to be a BANGER! Don’t blink! Both guys bring it! And I know first hand how accurate Yanez hands are! #UFCVegas43 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 20, 2021

Davey Grant always in a scrap vs Yanez clean boxing — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 20, 2021

Yanez is the best boxer in the ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 20, 2021

Big second round for @DaveyGrantMMA — michael (@bisping) November 20, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Adrian Yanez defeating Davey Grant:

Did I just hear a 30-27 Grant???!!! #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 20, 2021

30-27 🙃 — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 20, 2021

👀 March — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 20, 2021

