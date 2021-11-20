Pros react after Adrian Yanez defeats Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 43

A key men’s bantamweight contest featuring Davey Grant taking on Adrian Yanez took place on today’s UFC Vegas 43 main card.

Grant (13-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marlon Moraes back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Dangerous’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (15-3 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 43 event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Randy Costa from back in July. The 27-year-old was looking to earn his fifth straight stoppage win this evening.

Today’s ‘Grant vs Yanez’ contest proved to be a thrilling three-round war. The bantamweight standouts exchanged heavy shots throughout the contest, with Yanez showcasing his boxing and Grant delivering a plethora of kicks. After fifteen minutes of back and forth action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

