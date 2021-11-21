Cody Durden issues statement after post-fight comments at UFC Vegas 43 spawn accusations of racism

Cody Durden improved his overall record to 12-3-1 at today’s UFC Vegas 43 event, but it was his post-fight comments that made headlines.

Durden (12-3-1 MMA) squared off with Qileng Aori (18-9 MMA) in a flyweight contest on today’s preliminary fight card. The result was a unanimous decision win for the 30-year-old American, who earned 29-28 scorecards from all three judges in attendance.

Immediately following the win Cody Durden spoke with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier where he offered the following remarks.

“I knew he was going to be tough but I had to send him back to China, where he came from.” – Durden said.

Those controversial comments drew a ton of scrutiny from fellow fighters, as well as fight fans, on social media.

I don’t like Cody Durden racist comment in his interview. Should I smash this guy for my UFC debut? @UFCEurope @ufc — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 20, 2021

Such a bozo smh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 20, 2021

Dudes a real POS, I’ll gladly punch him in the face!! 😈 https://t.co/McLXd8puSh — Jeff Molina 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@jmolina_125) November 20, 2021

Cody Durden making white people look dumb again — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 20, 2021

Durden is like the flyweight Colby, if Colby had 0 striking and ground game — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 20, 2021

Wow way to shit on your own performance smh!!! Way to comfort say that ignorant shit!!!#UFCVegas43 #tryingtohard — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 20, 2021

I guess he won't be getting those IG followers now. Ouch. #forgivemyfriendhesdrunk #UFCVegas43 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) November 20, 2021

Well that dudes a cunt. #ufcvegas43 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 20, 2021

After being scolded by a number of his peers on Twitter, Cody Durden attempted to explains his post-fight remarks while releasing the following apology.

Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 20, 2021

Cody Durden has gone 1-1-1 since joining the UFC ranks in August of 2020. The southpaw has earned ten of his twelve career wins by way of stoppage (5 knockouts and 5 submissions).

