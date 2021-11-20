UFC Vegas 43 Results: Adrian Yanez defeats Davey Grant (Highlights)

A key men’s bantamweight contest featuring Davey Grant taking on Adrian Yanez takes place on today’s UFC Vegas 43 main card.

Grant (13-5 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marlon Moraes back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Dangerous’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (14-3 MMA) enters today’s UFC Vegas 43 event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Randy Costa from back in July. The 27-year-old has earned finishes in six of his past seven fights overall.

Round one of this bantamweight contest begins and Davey Grant just misses with a spinning wheel kick. Adrian Yanez lands a low kick. Grant returns fire with one of his own. Yanez with a nice jab. Both men miss with attempted right hands. Another kick scores for Grant. He leaps forward with a jumping front kick that misses. Yanez slips a spinning backfist and then lands a right hand. Davey Grant responds with a hard low kick. Adrian Yanez continues to press forward and lands a right hand. He goes to the body and then back the head. Grant lands a low kick and then partially connects with another spinning wheel kick. Yanez lands a good combination. He catches a kick and lands a left hand. Another big left from Adrian sends Davey crashing back into the fence. He counters with a right but Yanez continues to press forward. He lands a two-punch combination. Grant replies with a low kick. He follows that up with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Wasting NO time to get things underway ⏱ [ #UFCVegas43 is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wbPcIelo1x — UFC (@ufc) November 20, 2021

Round two begins and Adrian Yanez is quickly back to work with his jab. He lands a nice combination. Davey Grant gets off the fence and lands a hard kick followed by a right hand. Another right connects for the Englishman. Yanez counters with a low kick. Grant is happy to play the kicking game and responds with three of his own. An accidental eye poke causes a pause in the action. We restart and Davey Grant shoots in for a takedown. Adrian Yanez stuffs the attempt and lands a nice low kick on the break. Grant continues to stay busy with body kick. He attempts a spinning backfist that misses the mark. Yanez with a 1-2 combination. Grant replies with a low kick. Both men with hard shots in the pocket. Grant connects with a big right. Yanez responds with a double jab. Davey with a kick and then a superman punch. The horn sounds to end round two.

Hittin' the TARGET 🎯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @DaveyGrantMMA providing no let up towards the end of the 2nd! [ #UFCVegas43 is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/K6bbaoeaWU — UFC (@ufc) November 20, 2021

The third and final round of this UFC Vegas 43 bantamweight bout begins and the fighters start by trading low kicks. Big shots in the pocket now. Yanez with a right hand. Grant leaps in with a flying knee. These guys are trading leather now. Huge shots from both men. Yanez with a nice 1-2. Grant lands a spinning kick and then a right hand. Adrian Yanez connects with a right over the top but Davey Grant counters with a kick to the body. Two minutes remain in this scrap. Grant with a right hand over the top but Yanez answers with a nice low kick. Davey just misses with a big right. Yanez with a low kick and then a double jab. Grant continues to press forward with big punches until the final horn.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

