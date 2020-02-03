Pro fighters react to Chiefs vs 49ers at Super Bowl LIV

Pro fighters have been reacting to Super Bowl LIV on Twitter after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 last night in an absolute classic in Miami.

While the worlds of mixed martial arts and pro football don’t necessarily always cross paths, Super Bowl Sunday is essentially a national holiday throughout the United States and beyond. Fans from around the world gather together to watch the big game, and MMA stars are no different.

They picked one hell of a year to tune in, too, with the Chiefs scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete an insane comeback.

Westside NinerGang

Who wannna fight?

Yeeeeee👊🏼 https://t.co/bfUHrYUGS0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 3, 2020

Turns out I really like Super Bowl half time shows. This one in particular. Not sure why. — michael (@bisping) February 3, 2020

Chiefs defense is working #SuperBowl — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 3, 2020

Even casual fans who don’t tune in all that often will be able to acknowledge that this was one of the best Super Bowls in recent years. It certainly towers above the 2019 edition of the greatest show on Earth, when the New England Patriots edged out Los Angeles Rams in a defensive stalemate.

Now, however, the hope for Dana White and company is that the focus will start to shift back onto mixed martial arts. This week marks the beginning of the countdown to UFC 247 which will serve as the second PPV event of the year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The main event will see Jon Jones defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship once again, this time against rising star Dominick Reyes — a man who many believe can knock off the guy that we all know to be in the conversation for ‘greatest of all time’.

In terms of the NFL, though, that’ll be put on the back-burner once more for a while, as the Chiefs continue to celebrate their first world championship triumph in 50 years.

While there’s a whole lot of things MMA fans can and do complain about, at least there’s no off season.

What did you think of this year’s Super Bowl?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.