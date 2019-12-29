Jon Jones reflects on longevity as UFC Champion

It was back at UFC 128 in March of 2011 when Jon Jones first captured UFC gold by defeating Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua by way of third round TKO.

At the time, Jones’ victory over Rua improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-1 overall. The Rochester natives lone career loss had come by way of disqualification, in a fight he was dominating, against Matt Hamill.

Since defeating the Brazilian legend in ‘Shogun’, Jon Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest fighter the world has ever seen, posting a record of 12-0 (1 no contest).

During that stretch Jones has taken out the likes of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson (x2), Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Ovince Saint Preux, Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Jones next fight will take place this February in Houston when he squares off with undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247.

It will mark a tough obstacle for the champion, but one he is confident that he will take in stride.

Earlier tonight, ‘Bones’ took to Twitter to reflect on his longevity as UFC Champion as showcased in the photo below.

A picture says 1000 words. Here’s two that comes to my mind #AndStill I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the strength for all these years #Champion2020 pic.twitter.com/G53SgsXYIi — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 28, 2019

As seen above, Jon Jones is the last man left standing from an era of UFC champions which included: Cain Velasquez, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

While Jon Jones is clearly focused on his upcoming bout with Reyes, he is not ruling out a future move to heavyweight in 2020.

According to ‘Bones’, the promotion was considering put him in a title fight with Stipe Miocic, but those plans have been put on hold in order to promote a trilogy fight between the Cleveland native and Daniel Cormier.

Do you think Jon Jones will remain a UFC champion through the 2020 calendar year? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 28, 2019

