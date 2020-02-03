Jon Jones can rewrite the history books at UFC 247

Jon Jones can make history at UFC 247.

The light heavyweight champion returns to action against Dominick Reyes in the main event of the card on Saturday, February 9. The pay-per-view event take place in the Toyota Center in Houston and will be his first appearance since his split decision victory over Thiago Santos in July 2019.

While the undefeated Reyes presents a new challenge for Jones, the rewards at stake are high. If he beats the title challenger, he will achieve an all-time record of 14 UFC title wins. As a result, he will overtake Georges St-Pierre for the most title wins in UFC history.

The UFC star is confident that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

“Deep down inside, I did believe I would be in the situation I am in now (as the top-ranked fighter in MMA) and I’m excited to see me 10 years from now, you know” Jones said last week on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I believe that I’ll still be on top of the sport. I’ve always had a very strong conviction that I could be the greatest ever, and sure enough, through just years of belief and hard work we’re here,”

In the run-up, Jon Jones has been poking holes in Dominick Reyes fighting. However, the title challenger won’t let that stop him.

“I don’t give a f**k what that guy says to me, I don’t care at all what he says to me. Like, bro, you can say whatever you want. Say whatever you want,” Reyes told Submission Radio. “It’s not gonna help you, it’s not gonna save you. It’s not gonna make me not want to knock you out, it’s not gonna try to make me knock you out more. Like, I’m not dumb.”

Do you Dominick Reyes has what it takes to overthrow the 205-pound champion? Or do you think Bones will rewrite history as the widely regarded G.O.A.T?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.