Report | Saudi Arabia offering $100 million to host Khabib vs. McGregor 2

According to Ali Abdelaziz, officials in Saudi Arabia are willing to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov $100 million to fight Conor McGregor once again.

There’s been a great deal of speculation as to whether or not “The Eagle” and “The Notorious” would have a rematch, and that talk has been ongoing since their controversial clash in the main event of UFC 229 in 2018.

Since then Nurmagomedov has been able to successfully defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Dustin Poirier, whereas Conor McGregor made an emphatic return to the big stage in January when he tore through Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the possibility of the fight taking place in Saudi Arabia.

”I know some people in Saudi Arabia, right now, they met with me, they want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia,” Abdelaziz claimed (via MMA Mania). “They want to pay Khabib $100 million to fight Floyd [Mayweather] in Saudi Arabia.”

While a lot of fans will be intrigued by what a rematch could actually look like between the two, hosting it in Saudi Arabia would rightly be viewed as a controversial move. The country has been pegged for a series of human rights violations, with the boxing world & WWE both being heavily criticized for hosting big events over there.

When it comes to Khabib and Floyd Mayweather, that definitely appears to be a non-starter with the boxing legend instead favoring the idea of his own rematch against McGregor.

There are going to be many potential cities and venues on the table for this fight if it goes down, but it’s important for Nurmagomedov that he doesn’t overlook the huge task that lies ahead of him in the form of Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has any number of potential opponents waiting for him.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.