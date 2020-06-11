Poster released for UFC 251 on Fight Island

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the first official poster for the highly anticipated UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

It’s been months in the making, but we finally have the confirmation through from the UFC that the proposed Fight Island will indeed take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. While it may not have been exactly what everyone pictured it to be, one thing is for sure: the first PPV card from the run of events over there is going to be a big one.

The UFC 251 card will be headlined by three title fights, as confirmed by the promotion in the following tweet.

There’s a good chance this is going to serve as the announcement poster and little more than that, but given how quickly things are moving right now, it could also serve as the official UFC 251 poster with the event being just a month away.

Even the non-title fights on the UFC 251 main card are fascinating matchups with Amanda Ribas taking on fan favorite Paige VanZant and Rose Namajunas attempting to avenge her loss to Jessica Andrade.

Of course, the title fights are making all of the noise right now for a parade of different reasons.

Ever since Henry Cejudo retired and gave up the UFC Bantamweight Championship, fans have been waiting to see Petr Yan get the title shot he deserves — and he’ll receive that when he goes head to head with UFC veteran and former featherweight king Jose Aldo.

Speaking of which, the man who was able to beat Aldo twice, Max Holloway, will try and reclaim his own crown when he challenges Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch that has divided opinions with the MMA fandom.

Then comes the main event, and at the third time of asking after the UFC couldn’t agree on terms with Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman has his opponent as he prepares to defend the UFC Welterweight Championship against training partner Gilbert Burns.

There may not be a creative poster in play for the time being, but there’s still one hell of a fight card ahead of us.