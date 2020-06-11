Sean O’Malley says a fight with former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt will “100% happen”

Sean O’Malley is set on a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC standout is convinced that a fight against “No Love” will “100% happen,” even if takes a few years.

Both fighters fought on the UFC 250 card last Saturday. O’Malley used a right hand to finish Eddie Wineland by KO in the first round. Garbrandt also used one-punch power to finish his opponent by knockout. He landed a right hand that sent Raphael Assuncao crashing to the canvas.

Both fighters received $50k Performance of the Night bonuses, but Garbrandt claimed his knockout win was “way better” than O’Malley’s KO of Wineland.

“Mine was way better,” Garbrandt said. “Way [more] vicious. My dude couldn’t get up.”

“I knew that as soon as I started that punch, the trajectory of where it was going, the force and the speed, it was going to connect and knock him out,” he added. “It was a picture-perfect punch and just a nice walk off.”

However, “Sugar” is convinced that he is the better fighter.

“I’m not scared to fight those kinds of guys [Garbrandt]. In my mind, when I look at my skillset vs his skillset, I’m better,” O’Malley said to TMZ. “He’s a dangerous fight, for sure, 100%. Anyone that throws a right hand like that is dangerous.

“We’ll fight someday, we’ll 100% fight someday. He’s still pretty young so I think that’s gonna be a potentially big, BIG fight, that’s a big pay-per-view fight here in the next years. He keeps winning, I keep winning. That’s a big f**king fight.”

The 25-year old praised his bantamweight rival for coming back after suffering three TKO losses against TJ Dillashaw and Pedro Munhoz. However, O’Malley believes his comeback won’t last long with him in the picture.

“[He] grew his beard out a little bit, try to add maybe a little cushion there and it might have worked — but I’ll slice right through that f**king beard.”

Who do you think would win in a fight between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley?