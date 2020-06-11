Anthony Pettis respectfully challenges Anderson Silva, “Spider” responds

Anthony Pettis has respectfully called for a fight against middleweight legend Anderson Silva.

“The Spider” Silva has been out of action for a year since his UFC 237 fight against Jared Cannonier. His opponent used a leg kick to finish him by TKO in the final seconds of the first round. Prior to that, the Brazilian fighter suffered another loss to the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. “Stylebender” out-landed Silva and earned himself the unanimous decision victory.

In his other recent outings, the fighting veteran has suffered losses against fighters such as Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman. Nevertheless, there’s no denying Silva’s status as one of the best to ever do it.

Despite being labelled by some as “over the hill” by some, Silva is still considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. His impact on MMA is not lost on “Showtime” Pettis. H

“It would be an honor !!! @spiderandersonsilva #forthefans #185 #letsgo.”

Anderson Silva was recently pegged to fight Conor McGregor next. “The Notorious” named Silva the G.O.A.T on social media which prompted talk of a possible matchup. However, the Irishman announced his official retirement from the sport last week, putting an end to any speculation.

Pettis has offered himself as an alternative option for the 45-year old. The former lightweight champion last fought Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 and won by unanimous decision. Prior to that, he suffered two back-to-back losses against Nate Diaz and Diego Ferreira.

According to Spider, he is already on board and responded to the callout on social media.

“This is great my friend let’s do it” Silva responded on Pettis’ social media post.

However, the disparity between weight classes could pose a problem for the potential matchup, as Pettis has never fought higher than 170lbs, while Silva has previously competed in the 205-pound light heavyweight division.

Do you like the sound of an Anderson Silva vs. Anthony Pettis fight?