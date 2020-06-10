Alexander Volkanovski on UFC 251 rematch with Max Holloway: “Nothing changes”

The current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski responded to the announcement of his UFC 251 rematch against the former champion Max Holloway.

At UFC 245, in December of 2019, Holloway set out to defend his 145-pound belt against the top-ranked contender, Volkanovski. The title challenger used a steady flow of leg kicks and exchanges in the pocket to pick apart Holloway. Over the course of five rounds, The Australian put an end to the “Blessed” era as he earned the unanimous decision victory.

The 31-year old champion Volkanovski remains undefeated in his UFC tenure and has fought featherweight greats including Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Holloway was also on a winning streak. He hadn’t lost in 14 consecutive featherweight fights before facing the Australian at UFC 245. Blessed had successfully defended his belt three times against Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and Jose Aldo before coming up short in his fourth attempt. Neither featherweight has fought since their 2019 showdown.

Volkanovski will now rematch Holloway in his first title defence at UFC 251 on the UFC Fight Island.

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White announced that several future fights cards will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It will hopefully provide a viable location for international fighters who have previously been restricted due to coronavirus-related restrictions restrictions.

For Volkanovski, he remains confident for his first title defence. He predicts the same outcome in his rematch against Blessed.

“I’m the best featherweight in the world!! #ufc251 #nothingchanges” he said on social media.

Do you think Max Holloway will reclaim the belt on the UFC Fight Island? Or will Alexander Volkanovski prove he is the deserving featherweight champion? Let us know in the comments below.