Photos | Bethe Correia shares graphic photos following emergency appendectomy

UFC women’s bantamweight Bethe Correia shared graphic photos following an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Correia was set to fight Yanan Wu at the upcoming UFC on ABC 1 event on January 16, but the Brazilian will have to wait a while longer for her retirement bout. The former bantamweight title challenger took to social media on Wednesday to share the tough news with her fans that she had an emergency appendectomy and will not be able to fight Wu. She shared graphic photos and videos from the surgery, which you can view below via Correia’s Instagram.

Bethe Correia: God always knows what is best for us … I was training so hard for this fight however in the middle of the night I started to feel an unbearable pain .I was admitted to the hospital and I was diagnosed with appendicitis . The doctors advised me and my family that it was a severe case and that I would require an emergency surgery . I want to thank the UFC and Dana White for all the support over the years . My last dance and my retirement fight will have to be postponed for a little while , I cannot wait to put on amazing performance for you guys #retirementfight

Correia was cut from the UFC but the matchmakers changed their mind and agreed to give her a retirement bout against Wu on Fight Island. With Correia now out of the Wu bout, the UFC will likely look for a short-notice replacement to fight against Wu, though she may be re-scheduled for another card instead.

As for Correia, she will look to recover from this surgery and get back into the Octagon later this year once she’s fully healthy. The 37-year-old Correia has been in the UFC since 2013 and she has racked up a 5-5-1 record in the Octagon, but she will retire after one final fight inside the cage hopefully later in 2021. Her most notable fight came against Ronda Rousey back at UFC 190 in August 2015, where she suffered a knockout loss in the PPV headliner.