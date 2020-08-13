UFC releases veterans Bethe Correia and Evan Dunham following recent losses

The UFC has decided to release Bethe Correia and Evan Dunham following a string of recent losses.

According to MMA Fighting, the former bantamweight title contender Correia, has been released from by the company following her last fight at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 25.

The Brazilian lost by unanimous decision to Pannie Kianzad, bringing her record to just one win out of her four most recent fights. Since her 2016 title loss to Ronda Rousey, Correia has experienced a peppered record of wins and losses. While she may have lost to worthy opponents including Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, she has amassed a 5-5-1 record since joining the UFC. Her last victory came in 2019 against Sijara Eubanks. Her fluctuating record, unfortunately, was not enough to stay on the UFC roster. It can be expected that Correia will now explore her options as a free agent in hopes of finding a new home.

MMA veteran Dunham has also struggled with his recent bouts. He experienced three swift defeats in a row, two of which were by TKO. In his last fight, the lightweight was finished in the first round of his UFC 250 bout against Herbert Burns who used a rear-naked choke to seal the victory. Prior to that, he hadn’t fought in almost two years because he announced his retirement after suffering a devastating stoppage loss courtesy of Francisco Trinaldo.

Prior to Trinaldo, he was also defeated in the first round by KO in 2018 at the hands of Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Before his trio of losses, he had a nice run in the 155-pound division, tallying four consecutive wins over the likes of Ross Pearson and Rick Glenn. He also battled long-time contender Beneil Dariush.

He is widely known for his 21-fight tenure in the UFC which spans more than a decade and has earned him an 11-9-1 record. His departure from the organization will most likely make Dunham question whether he should continue fighting or retire for good.

Now, Bethe Correia and Evan Dunham will explore new options as they enter the next stage of their MMA career. A contract with an organization like Bellator of the PFL could be on the horizon for either fighter. Alternatively, they good try their hand at bare-knuckle fighting and join the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

What do you think is next for Correia and Dunham?