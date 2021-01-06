Logan Paul challenges Jake Paul to a fight after recent criticisms

YouTube star Logan Paul has challenged his own brother, Jake Paul, to a boxing match after some recent criticisms.

Logan and Jake Paul have become two of the most talked about figures in the combat sports business over the last year—for better or for worse—thanks to a series of high-profile celebrity boxing matches.

Jake is currently riding an impressive knockout win over former NBA star Jake Robinson, while Logan is gearing up for an exhibition match with unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking to TMZ recently, Jake claimed that Logan’s fight with Mayweather is “bad for boxing,” and expressed a complete lack of confidence that his brother can win the bout.

“My brother’s f***ed,” Jake said of his brother’s fight with Mayweather. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout.

“My brother’s a fake fighter,” Jake added, letting loose on Logan. “I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1-1, I’m 3-0.

“I wish him the best of luck. It’s just like…don’t get in there with a guy who’s never even been knocked down. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”

Logan has now responded to these comments from his brother. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he challenged Jake to a fight.

“I fully support Jake,” Logan said. “Whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. Like, ‘Oh, you’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners. That’s that kid.

“I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude,” Logan added. “In this fight, everyone’s saying a lot of things. And, for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f**king Mayweather. So I’ve literally become immune to [everything], I’ve heard it all.”

Do you think Jake and Logan Paul will end up meeting in a brother vs. brother boxing match? If it happened, would you tune in? Let us know your thoughts on this complete insanity in the comments section below.