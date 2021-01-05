Video | Ronda Rousey goes beast mode in the gym in new Mizuno clothing commercial

UFC women’s legend Ronda Rousey went beast mode in the gym in a new commercial where she shows off her featured clothing line with Mizuno.

Rousey, one of the greatest women’s MMA fighters of all time, was last seen with the WWE. But she was back in the gym doing some mixed martial arts training once again in a commercial for the new “Mizuno X Ronda Rousey Training Collection.” Along with showing off her MMA skills, Rousey went all out and showed off her incredible athleticism by doing gymnastics and strength and conditioning. Watch the commercial below (via @RondaRousey).

The wait is over and my new @mizunonorthamerica collection is finally here and available to buy! Check the link in my bio for the baddest apparel on the planet that me and @mizunonorthamerica spent over a year designing – clothes that will last a lifetime and feel so good they motivate you to train in them. In the immortal of my mother – Someone has to be the best, why not you?

Mizuno is going with the hashtag #unleashthefighterinside for its advertising of the Rousey clothing collection, with the fighter herself at the face of the campaign. Rousey narrates the commercial while images of her crushing it at the gym play along. Rousey sent a motivational message to her viewers:

“To be the best, fight for what’s never been done. Push past the pain. Reach beyond. The pain we feel today will be the strength we feel tomorrow. Someone has to be the best. Why not you?” Rousey says in the commercial.

Ironically, while Rousey was known for her grappling skills during her MMA career, we see her striking in the video. Rousey hasn’t shown any interest in fighting, but based on the commercial, she certainly appears to be in incredible shape if she ever did want to compete again. Although Rousey retired after losing to Amanda Nunes, she is still only 33 years old and if she did come back, would be in line to make a substantial amount of money in the UFC.

