Bethe Correia gets opponent for retirement fight in December

Veteran UFC women’s bantamweight Bethe Correia will retire following a matchup against Yanan Wu at a UFC event scheduled for December.
Correia was reportedly released by the UFC in August, however it appears she is getting one last fight in the Octagon. According to AG Fight, Correia is set to take on Wu on December 5, at a UFC Fight Night card headlined by middleweights Darren Till and Jack Hermansson. Correia has confirmed via her Instagram this is indeed her retirement fight.
View this post on Instagram
Only a fighter knows the time to stop and follow other paths… Only a fighter and their allies know to tell apart the lies from the truth from what the media puts out. Yes! This will be my last fight and it could not be at any event other than the one and only @UFC Countless lies have been told out there, but I remained centered! I know who I am and I know my story. I have a strong and daring personality that has been the essence of my career and has added many rilvaries that strengthened Women's MMA. What I leave behind me is my legacy of a fighter who has a bold posture, presentation and unique celebration style in the fighting world. A personality that makes many curious to know more about me. It's not by chance that #betheeffect is out there. Love me or hate me, in the end everybody wanted to stop to watch me fight. I reached Pay Per View record numbers that back then had not been reached for many years. I have fought the very best and I always made the news. I am certain that I have left my mark and now it's time to let a new generation arise. And I know that I have taught both good and bad lessons. My very last fight will be at the best in the whole world… Where I dreamed and seeked to fight. This December I will be in the UFC octagon. I will cherish every moment of it and I know I'll miss it! I'm incredibly thankful to the UFC for the recognition of my career and history, they have never denied me a request. #ForeverUFC #ForeverWomensMMA #teamcorreia #ufc 😍 Gratidão @wallidjfc @suzanacorreianeves @edelsonboxe por sempre lutar por mim.
Correia (11-5-1) is 37 years old and has lost three of her last four fights overall, including a decision defeat to Pannie Kianzad on Fight Island. Correia has an overall record of 5-5-1 in the Octagon, including notable wins over Jessica Eye, Sijara Eubanks, Julie Kedzie, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke. She is most well-known for her fight against then-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 190 in 2015. In her first and only title fight in the UFC, Correia was on the wrong end of a brutal 34-second knockout.
The UFC had reportedly released Correira following the loss to Kianzad which makes sense considering UFC president Dana White has said the promotion is looking to trim its roster to make room for new fighters from the Contender Series. However, it appears the UFC is doing Correia a solid here and allowing her to go out on her own terms. With a win against Wu, the Brazilian Correia has the chance to move above a .500 record in the UFC.
Wu (11-3) is just 1-2 overall in the UFC with a win over Lauren Mueller and losses to Mizuki Inoue and Gina Mazany. Prior to making her UFC debut, the 24-year-old Wu had gone 10-1 on the Chinese regional scene with eight wins by stoppage. She has not fared as well in the UFC as she has a losing record in the promotion. Additionally, she missed weight in her last fight against Inoue and thus has decided to back up from flyweight to bantamweight for this fight.
Though Wu does not have a winning record in the UFC, the fact she is 13 years younger and hasn’t been in the wars that Correia has been in should lead to her being the betting favorite to win this fight. But with Correia planning on retiring following the event, she will surely be highly motivated to silence the doubters in the final fight of her MMA career.
What do you make of Bethe Correia retiring from MMA after this final fight?