Dana White reveals new details for UFC’s huge debut event at the Sphere
UFC CEO Dana White has revealed just details for the promotion’s big debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
On September 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. The event, titled Noche UFC (previously UFC 306), is set to serve as a landmark moment for the venue. It will be the first major sporting occasion to take place inside the Sphere, and Dana White is putting everything he’s got into making it work.
RELATED: UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels
From the expenses to the special production, it’s going to be a wild ride. Alas, with less than a month to go until fight night, we haven’t heard too many details about the operation.
That is, until a recent interview where White spilled the beans on what fans can expect.
White reveals Noche UFC plans at the Sphere
“So what we’ve done, really what we’re going to do on September 14 takes over a year to do. We’re doing it in four months,” White said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “So, when the show starts, we’re going to have the prelims, and then we’re going to tell — throughout the rest of the night — the history of combat in Mexico, from the beginning of time and into the future. So the first fight of the night will start at the beginning of time, the main event will be the future of Mexico. That’s the first time I’ve ever talked about this.”
“Listen, we have to execute, but this thing is going to be — if you are even this much Mexican, you are going to love this event on Mexican Independence Day at the Sphere,” White said. “I guarantee you. It’s so badass.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Are you excited for this showpiece event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Noche UFC UFC