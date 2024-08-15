Dana White reveals new details for UFC’s huge debut event at the Sphere

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed just details for the promotion’s big debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

On September 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. The event, titled Noche UFC (previously UFC 306), is set to serve as a landmark moment for the venue. It will be the first major sporting occasion to take place inside the Sphere, and Dana White is putting everything he’s got into making it work.

From the expenses to the special production, it’s going to be a wild ride. Alas, with less than a month to go until fight night, we haven’t heard too many details about the operation.

That is, until a recent interview where White spilled the beans on what fans can expect.