Photo | MMA free agent Paige VanZant flaunts red bikini in Florida

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA) appears to be enjoying some time off while she fields offer as a free agent.

VanZant completed the final fight of her Ultimate Fighting Championship contract at last month’s UFC 251 event, suffering a first-round submission loss to budding star Amanda Ribas.

The setback marked Paige VanZant’s third in her past four fights, with her lone victory in that stretch coming against Rachael Ostovich via submission in January of 2019.

After UFC 251 had concluded, UFC President Dana White suggested that VanZant should “definitely” test free agency, seemingly put-off by the flyweight’s gripes regarding her pay.

Paige VanZant responded to White’s comments calling his words “unfortunate”.

“Honestly, I didn’t actually see specifically the quote or what he said. I try not to pay attention too much,” VanZant said. “It’s unfortunate because I feel like I have a really good relationship with Dana.

“I feel like I thought we were closer friends and he could text me or call me,” Paige VanZant continued. “Something to have a little bit of compassion, something to communicate with me personally but maybe he will. We just don’t know. I’m sure it’s an uncomfortable situation. Dana’s comments, what I’m hearing you say, he wants me to test free agency then hopefully they just let me go then,” she added. “If that’s how they feel, then they’ll just let me be free.”

Despite her recent rough stretch and past issues with the UFC, Paige VanZant remains a coveted free agent in mixed martial arts. Promotions such as Bellator and Bare Knuckle Fighting have already expressed their interest in the popular MMA fighter.

While she awaits her next full time gig, ‘PVZ’ is busy soaking up the rays in Florida. The 26-year-old posted the following sizzling photo on her official Instagram page.

