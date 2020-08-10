Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. postponed

The upcoming exhibition match between heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been postponed until later this year.

Tyson and Jones Jr. were set to fight in a highly-anticipated exhibition match on September 12, but the fight will now not happen on that date. According to a report from Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the fight between Tyson and Jones Jr. has been postponed. According to the scribe, the new tentative date for a re-booking is November 28.

The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 9, 2020

The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28

According to a report from The Ring, Tyson’s team feels that delaying the event until later in the year will help maximize revenue. The event is set to be sold on pay-per-view via the Triller app. The report also says that there are still some issues regarding the question of headgear and also drug testing. Plus, there are some concerns from the camps on what a hard sparring session means and how far the fighters can go with their attacks.

Tyson was set to make his comeback to the boxing ring after 15 years of retirement. Now 54 years old, Tyson has been sharing videos of his training where he looks like an absolute machine despite his age. As crazy as the idea of seeing Tyson fight again is, fans and media would no doubt have a massive interest in the fight. It won’t happen in September now, but perhaps the fight can be re-booked for November. Of course, given some of the concerns, perhaps this fight is going to be harder to pull off than initially seemed.

Do you think Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will even happen?