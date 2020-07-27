Photo | Mike Perry has been having “terrorizing workouts” with Yoel Romero

UFC welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry is training with long-time middleweight contender Yoel Romero in South Florida.

Perry, who is riding a big victory over Mickey Gall, recently expressed interest in training with Romero in hopes of preparing for a middleweight grudge match with Darren Till.

I asked Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) if he would consider reaching out to the Diaz brothers in his search for a new team. He says he wants to work with Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) because he wants to move up to 185 to fight some despicable Englishman he refused to say by name. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2020

While it looks as though Perry and Till may be on the way to squashing their beef, he sought out Romero all the same. The fan favorite welterweight and his long-time training partner Alex Nicholson have both joined Romero for some training sessions in South Florida—and apparently they’ve been “terrorizing.”

View this post on Instagram Yolo Romero ! Terrorizing workouts. A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Jul 24, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

“Yolo Romero,” Perry wrote. “Terrorizing workouts.”

Nicholson, who joined Perry in the gym with Romero, echoed that sentiment.

“1st workout taught by @yoelromeromma got me feeling like dissss thanks for having me,” Nicholson wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of him moments after a knockout loss in the PFL cage.

While training with Romero will no doubt be fruitful for Perry, it could be awhile before we see him back in the cage. The welterweight was recently involved in an ugly incident at a restaurant in Texas that culminated with him knocking out a fellow patron. In the wake of that incident, the UFC has stated he will need to get help before he gets another fight.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

Do you think Mike Perry will level up by training with Yoel Romero?