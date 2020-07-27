Khamzat Chimaev roasts Dillon Danis over callout, proceeds to challenge Demian Maia

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has mocked Bellator star Dillon Danis for his recent callout attempt, and then he proceeded to challenge Demian Maia.

Danis, who trains with Conor McGregor, joined the Bellator roster in 2018 and has tallied two victories. He is yet to be defeated and he has used his victories to justify wild callouts on social media. Whether it is Youtube star Jake Paul, Ben Askren, Kevin Lee, or Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stablemate Islam Makhachev, the Bellator standout isn’t afraid to send shots towards his rivalries on social media.

His most recent target is Sweden-based UFC prospect, Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated fighter has an 8-0 record and made his debut in the UFC earlier this July, and has already tallied two back-to-back wins in just ten days, the same score that Danis has achieved in two years.

He also achieved his two victories across two different weight classes, and in his most recent performance last weekend, he mauled his Irish opponent Rhys McKee. He finished him off with ground and pound to earn the first-round win and also a Performance of the Night bonus.

i’d sub Chimaev easy 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 26, 2020

His display of power and skill caught the attention of Danis who said, “I’d sub Chimaev easy,” on Twitter.

Chimaev was quick to respond to this callout from Danis.

I smash you with my eyes closed!!! — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 26, 2020

“I smash you with my eyes closed!” He wrote.

In the comments, fans were quick to mock Dillon Danis by posting videos of him being submitted during an amateur competition and gifs suggesting he would run away if he ever saw Chimaev in person.

Chimaev also instigated a callout of his own as he challenged grappling expert Demian Maia to a fight.

@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next… let’s see who have better grappling… — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 26, 2020

“@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next… let’s see who have better grappling…”

Fans were quick to point out that even though Khamzat Chimaev is showing great potential, there are plenty of welterweights standouts that he will have to contend with before he can challenge a veteran like Maia. In the UFC 170-pound rankings, Maia currently sits at spot No. 7, with fighters such as Michael Chiesa, Rafael Dos Anjos and Geoff Neal trailing closely behind.

If the Russian-born standout wants to challenge Demian Maia, he will need to tally some wins against top-ranked contenders and earn a spot in the division’s rankings.

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next? And who do you expect Dillon Danis will fire shots at next on social media?