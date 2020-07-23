Mike Perry sends message to Darren Till ahead of Fight Island main event

“Platinum” Mike Perry has sent a message to his rival Darren Till, who is set to take on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker this Saturday.

Perry and Till have had a complicated relationship over their time in the UFC.

Initially, the pair were rivals in the welterweight division, and were seemingly destined to clash in the Octagon. Then, they seemed to form something of a friendship, and even partook in a sparring session together. More recently, however, their relationship has regressed, and Perry is now chomping at the bit for the chance to fight Till—despite the fact that the Brit has moved up to the middleweight division.

While Perry has recently given the impression that he truly loathes Till, his pre-fight message to the Brit seems to suggest the contrary.

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday, Perry claimed that he’s rooting for Till against Whittaker, but added that his predictions don’t usually pan out.

I’m rooting for you @darrentill2 , usually whoever I’m rooting for loses tho 🤷🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 23, 2020

Although Perry and Till have shared some serious animosity over the years, Till recently suggested all of the trash talk he’s sent toward his rival has been in good fun.

“I think it’s just cause he’s got a new girl,” Till said in a clip from BT Sport. “That’s the fight game, isn’t it? You have to be able to take it all on the chin, and he obviously can’t. He’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s going to poke me in the eye or something.

“I don’t take offense to it,” Till said. “I hope he does well. I hope he gets the fights he wants. He’s never going to fight me. I’m fighting contenders, former champs. He needs to worry is path first before he starts worrying about me, cause he ain’t getting that fight.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Darren Till and Mike Perry in the Octagon together?