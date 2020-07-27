Khamzat Chimaev says MMA is “too easy” for him

Red hot UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev, who is now 2-0 in the UFC, says that MMA is “too easy” for him.

Chimaev debuted in the UFC on July 15, winning a middleweight fight with John Phillips with a D’Arce choke in the first round. Just 10 days’ later, the Chechen-Swede picked up his second Octagon win, mauling former BAMMA champ Rhys McKee to a first-round TKO in a welterweight fight.

These two Octagon victories, which set the UFC record for the shortest time between wins, certainly game the impression that MMA comes easily to Chimaev, and he recently confirmed that himself.

“I feel amazing like I said 10 days before,” Chimaev said at the UFC Fight Island 3 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I’m so happy to be here, make history.”

“Of course it’s easy for me,” Chimaev added. “I like to fight, taking the cage and smash somebody. It’s too easy. Too easy to smash somebody and get money. Perfect for me.”

At present, it’s not clear when Chimaev will fight next, but UFC President Dana White has praised the new super prospect as “special” and stated that he’d like him to fight again at UFC 252 on August 15, if it’s possible.

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

If Chimaev does end up fighting at UFC 252, it remains to be seen who he’ll fight. While he’ll likely get an opponent outside the welterweight top-15, he recently expressed interest in a fight with No. 7 ranked welterweight contender Demian Maia.

@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next… let’s see who have better grappling… — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 26, 2020

Who and when do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next? Let us know in the comments section.