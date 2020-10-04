Photo | Mike Perry gets a new tattoo, pledges his life to girlfriend Latory Gonzalez

UFC welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry got a new tattoo on the inside of his lips and pledged his life to his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

The always-controversial Perry posted a photo of his new tattoo in a new Instagram post, and fans are torn on it. Check out the new tattoo below and make your own judgment.

All hail the Rawdog Queen. I pledge my life to you and the Prince.

Perry’s girlfriend Gonzalez has been credited in helping him turn around his MMA career. After suffering back-to-back losses to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal in 2019, Perry started dating Gonzalez and put her in his corner for his fight against Mickey Gall back in June. In what was arguably the most complete performance of his UFC career to date, Perry won a unanimous decision over Perry with his girlfriend Gonzalez the one person in his corner.

Following the Gall fight, Perry got into trouble when a viral video of him KOing an older man at a bar made waves on the internet. It was a bad look for Perry but ultimately it didn’t cost him much time on the sidelines. The UFC suspended him indefinitely and said that he needed to complete treatment before he was reinstated. With Perry being booked to fight Robbie Lawler later this year, it stands to believe that “Platinum” has completed his treatment and the UFC believes he is ready to step back into the Octagon and compete.

Perry has credited Gonzalez for helping turn his life around, so hopefully, he is able to stay out of trouble. Perry is a very talented mixed martial artist and a very entertaining fighter, and as long as he stays out of trouble outside of the Octagon and takes out his frustrations inside of it, he should be able to continue to stay active and have a solid UFC career.

Do you think Mike Perry has what it takes to defeat Robbie Lawler later this year?