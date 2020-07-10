UFC releases statement on Mike Perry, says he needs to complete treatment before fighting again

The UFC has released a statement following the incident involving welterweight Mike Perry.

On Wednesday evening video got released showing Perry punching an older man in a bar, where he appeared to knock him out. He could also be heard yelling the N-word and screaming at patrons of the bar. The video was disturbing, and immediately many MMA fans called for “Platinum” to be released. They also wondered whether or not the UFC would comment on the matter.

Now, the UFC has released a statement on the incident where they said Plantium will not be getting any fight offers until he completes treatment.

UFC statement on Mike Perry pic.twitter.com/Uurco35jis — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2020

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program,” the statement read, which was captured by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Mike Perry last fought back at UFC on ESPN 12 where he scored a decision win over Mickey Gall. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid where he was knocked out by Geoff Neal and dropped a decision to Vicente Luque.

Platinum had a great post-fight interview where he went after the taxman and said he was getting taxed too much. The rant went all over social media, but this latest incident has put Perry back in the bad books.

The hope for many is Mike Perry can get past his alcohol abuse and work on his behavior to become a better man. But, for now, he will not be fighting inside the Octagon until he completes his treatment.

What do you make of the UFC’s statement on Mike Perry?