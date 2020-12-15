Photo | Jorge Masvidal shares photo of Colby Covington giving props to LeBron James on social media

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has taken a shot at rival Colby Covington’s feud with LeBron James in a recent social media post.

Masvidal and Covington, who used to be close friends and training partners, are now expected to square off in early 2021 with the expectation being that the winner will get another crack at divisional champion Kamaru Usman later in the year.

After Covington recently took it upon himself to call out basketball star LeBron James, Masvidal made the decision to bring up one of Colby’s more positive posts about LeBron from 2016.

This 2016 post from Covington is a starkly different from his latest comments about James, who ha been the object of his derision for several reasons. He even challenged the basketball legend to a fight.

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

Masvidal and Covington may be aligned on a few issues they care about but in the grand scheme of things, they just don’t seem to like each other—contrary to their former friendship—and they’re going to release their anger if and when their bout is officially booked.

