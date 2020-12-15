Kevin Holland has no plans to slow down: “I guess we will have to do 6 fights in 2021”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland is planning for a big year in 2021 after a sensational five wins in 2020.

While some aren’t including him in the discussion for Fighter of the Year, there’s no way of denying that Holland has been able to transform himself into a legitimate divisional contender between May and December with wins over highly regarded foes like Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Darren Stewart and Joaquin Buckley.

With it now seeming unlikely that he’ll get his wish of a fight against Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night, Holland has decided to look ahead to 2021 and what it could have in store for him.

I guess we will have to do 6 fights in 2021. But ya never know. I got the itch to compete again before the end of this month! 😉 pic.twitter.com/NrwKtvLcVh — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 15, 2020

“I guess we will have to do 6 fights in 2021. But ya never know. I got the itch to compete again before the end of this month!”

The drive and determination in Holland’s game deserve to be admired, and while some don’t enjoy his style of self-promotion, his victory over Jacare served as undeniable proof that he is a legitimate threat at 185 pounds.

After the win, Holland noted that he didn’t like the fact it was a legend like Jacare who had to suffer such a brutal knockout at UFC 256.

“I had that dream when I was like 17 (with Jacare). He was beating the crap out of me. It’s good to actually know some jiu-jitsu and know how to make some moves work, and it’s great to make it work,” Holland said. “I was like, ‘Let me change the outlook of this (dream).’ It worked out. I’m happy the way worked out, but I hate that it had to be Jacare that I did like that, you know? Legend right there.

It makes a lot of sense for two contenders such as Holland and Chimaev to test themselves against one another, but even if we have to wait for them to square off until somewhere down the road, we get the feeling that it’ll be worth the wait – from the build-up to the fight itself and beyond.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev?