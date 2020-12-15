PFL champ Kayla Harrison to fight once more in 2020

Reigning PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will compete one more time before she closes the door on the year 2020.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, steps into the Titan FC cage this Thursday to face Jozette Cotton. The bout takes place from the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami and streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Following a move to featherweight and Invicta FC recently, Harrison will remain active as she awaits the return of the PFL in 2021. This bout with Cotton will take place back at lightweight for the 30-year-old.

Harrison faced Courtney King in the main event of Invicta FC 43 in November, scoring a second round TKO in her featherweight debut. The unbeaten fighter showed off her many skills including improved striking in finishing King.

In eight career fights, Harrison has scored three knockouts and three submissions, with the first seven taking place inside the PFL cage.

During the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Tournament, Harrison submitted Bobbi Jo Dalzeil and earned a hard-fought decision over Larissa Pacheco to claim the crown. She also faced Cotton back in 2018, earning a third round TKO at PFL 6.

Lex McMahon, Titan FC COO, told ESPN “Kayla’s obviously a phenomenal talent and we’re excited to have her.”

The exact placement of the Harrison-Cotton contest has yet to be determined, but McMahon did say it is under consideration for the main event role.

Harrison became the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in judo when she topped Gemma Gibbons at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Four years later, she did it again, besting Audrey Tcheumedo.

Between the Olympics, Harrison became the youngest person in the United States to be awarded the rank of rokudan, which is a 6th Degree Black Belt, by the United States Judo Association.

How do you think Kayla Harrison will look in her final fight of the year?