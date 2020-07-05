Photo | Dan Hooker looks “good as new” one week after war with Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker posted a photo of his face one week after his Fight of the Year war against Dustin Poirier, adding that he looks “good as new.”

Hooker and Poirier threw down for 25 minutes of action at UFC on ESPN 12 last Saturday night in one of the best UFC fights of the year, if not all-time. Hooker and Poirier somehow managed to make it the full five rounds despite throwing everything including the kitchen sink at each other. Although both men survived without being finished, both men took a huge amount of damage in the fight, including Poirier showing off a swollen ankle and Hooker exhibiting numerous cuts on his face.

Despite going to war with Poirier just one week ago, Hooker is already making a speedy recovery. On Sunday, “The Hangman” took to social media to share a photo of his face which has made an incredibly-fast recovery just one week after the Poirier fight. Check out what Hooker posted to his Instagram below.

Seven days later, good as new!

Though Hooker officially took the L against Poirier, his stock arguably rose after the fight because of how incredible it was. Hooker showed that he was an elite fighter by managing to take Poirier to the brink of defeat, and although he did end up losing the fight by decision, the fact he was able to nearly edge out Poirier on the scorecards showed that he belongs with the best lightweight fighters in the world.

A few days following the fight with Poirier, Hooker spoke to Submission Radio and said that he’s interested in fighting Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira next.

“I’ve got my eyes on who I want to fight next, and I think it’s either gonna be Tony or it’s gonna be Oliveira. I think either one of those fights is another main event. But then, Oliveira, he’s getting carried away calling out Poirier and calling out Conor (McGregor), and he’s beating around the bush, trying to say anyone except me or Tony,” Hooker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He’s a funny guy. But yeah, I’ll have to wait and see, because obviously Tony makes way more sense for me. But if I have to go back and then solidify my place in the top five, I’m happy to do that. I just want to fight and I want to fight before the end of the year, and either of those two names makes sense for me.”

What do you think is next for Dan Hooker?