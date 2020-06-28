Video | Dan Hooker issues statement following loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker released a video statement following his unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12.

Hooker and Poirier put on one of the best fights of the year as both men fought tooth-and-nail for five rounds, with the judging scoring the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46 in favor of Poirier after 25 minutes. It was an incredible fight between two of the best lightweights in the world, who both left every piece of themselves inside the Octagon on Saturday night.

Following the event, Hooker took to social media to release a video statement for his fans. Check out what “The Hangman” had to say on his Instagram in the wake of the fight.

Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me. #teamhangman #rideordieonly — Dan Hooker

“Hey everyone, just back at the hotel with the lads, having a feed. Just got checked out at the hospital, everything’s good. Just a couple of stitches on the eye. Hey, that’s the game we play, no worries. It’s just a small setback. I’ll be back,” Hooker said in the video.

Despite losing the fight on the judges’ scorecards, Hooker put on one heck of a show for all of the fans watching the fight around the world. After winning the first two rounds, Hooker went on to narrowly lose the last three on the judges’ scorecards, but he proved even in defeat that he can hang with the best in the world. Although Hooker may have lost the fight, Hooker showed that he is an elite mixed martial arts fighter with his performance in what some are calling one of the best fights in UFC history.

As for what’s next for Hooker, it’s hard to say. Of course, you’d expect him to take some time off after this fight considering all of the damage he took over the course of 25 minutes. Not only that, but Hooker also had a five-round war against Paul Felder earlier this year, so he probably deserves a bit of a break right now. But when he does return to the Octagon there’s no doubt he should be getting another top-five opponent for his next fight as he looks to continue to climb the lightweight rankings and get near the title.

What do you think is next for Dan Hooker?