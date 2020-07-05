Gilbert Burns reacts after Jorge Masvidal steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns reacted after the news that Jorge Masvidal will step in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 next Saturday night.

Late Friday night, Burns was pulled from his scheduled bout against Usman on Fight Island after testing positive for COVID-19. Since news of Burns’ positive test broke, the UFC has been working hard to get a deal done between Usman and Masvidal. On Sunday, it was reported by numerous sources including BJPenn.com’s own Cole Shelton that the Usman vs. Masvidal fight is a done deal pending the results of their tests.

With word breaking that the UFC is set to have Usman fight Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251, Burns took to social media to react to the news. Check out what “Durinho” wrote on his Twitter. He mentioned that while he is at home now, he does feel a headache.

I just know God loves me so much, and I just believe and I accept his plans and everything he has for me! 🙏🏾❤️ it’s his time not mine! 🧠💪🏾🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 5, 2020

Finally at home quarentened in my room! Just with a heavy headache! Resting and recovering! ✌🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 5, 2020

It’s unfortunate that Burns was infected with COVID-19 as not only is he not feeling well, but he lost the chance to fight for the belt against Usman in what was by far the biggest fight of his MMA career to date. Formerly a mid-tier fighter in the UFC lightweight division, Burns has dominated since moving up to welterweight last year, going 4-0 with wins over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, and Tyron Woodley, in that order, as he’s emerged out of nowhere to become an elite fighter at 170lbs.

With Burns losing out on the title shot due to COVID-19, you’d have to imagine the UFC will try to give him the next title shot against the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal. It’s certainly not Burns’ fault that he got sick and with him stepping up in the first place after the original Usman vs. Masvidal fight fell apart due to contractual issues, the UFC may very well do the right thing and give him the next title shot. Having said that, of course, Burns’ first priority right now is his health and the health of his family. He needs to rest up and test negative for the coronavirus before the UFC considers booking him again.

