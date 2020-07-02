Photo | Dustin Poirier shows off battered ankle following war with Dan Hooker

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will be needing some time off following his grueling five round war with Dan Hooker.

Poirier and Hooker squared off in the headliner of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas and produced one of the greatest fights of all time. The lightweight standouts traded strikes at an absolutely insane pace for twenty-five straight minutes leaving the judges in attendance with a tough decision. In the end, it was ‘The Diamond’ who received the nod from the judges, walking away with a unanimous decision victory.

While Dustin Poirier took home a nice salary and a “fight of the night” bonus for his efforts last weekend, he also returned to Louisiana with a badly swollen ankle.

Poirier took to Twitter where he shared the following photo of the injury with the caption “kankle”.

https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1278380430555860995/photo/1

Clearly Dustin Poirier wasn’t joking when he told Ariel Helwani that he needed a rest following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 12 victory over Dan Hooker.

The popular ESPN journalist had expressed his desire to see ‘The Diamond’ take on Tony Ferguson next following his victory over ‘The Hangman’.

Damn!! Let me rest bruh!!! https://t.co/RgP5aOV0Co — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 28, 2020

Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) is definitely worthy of a number one contenders bout when is healthy enough to make his return to the Octagon, so a potential fight with Tony Ferguson does make sense.

‘The Diamond’ has only suffered one loss in his past eight UFC appearances and that came at the hands of the current reigning and undefeated lightweight champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ is expected to square off with recently crowned interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje this September. How that fight plays out will likely have a big impact on who Poirier will fight next.

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 1, 2020