Photo | Conor McGregor releases poster for Dustin Poirier rematch

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has released an image of the poster for his upcoming, highly-anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier have been connected to a second fight for a few months now, and it seems like we are getting closer to having the fight officially announced by the UFC. This week, UFC president Dana White confirmed he had offered McGregor the fight against Poirier, and “Notorious” later confirmed he had accepted the UFC’s offer of a fight against “The Diamond” in January. It looks like it’s just a matter of time until the fight is official.

On Thursday, McGregor continued to tease the rematch with Poirier, releasing an image of the poster for a potential fight. Check out the pic that McGregor revealed on Instagram.

Another dusting for Dustin, incoming. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment

McGregor and Poirier first met back in September 2014 back when they both fought in the UFC featherweight division. McGregor knocked Poirier out in devastating fashion and then parlayed the win over Poirier into a run at 145lbs that culminated with him knocking out Jose Aldo to take the title. So the rivalry between McGregor and Poirier is years old.

McGregor then moved up to 155lbs and beat Eddie Alvarez to win the title there, boxed Floyd Mayweather in a superfight, got into a bunch of legal issues, retired multiple times, and also took numerous fights at 170lbs. It just goes to show you how long ago the first fight between McGregor and Poirier actually was. The second fight should be different.

Since the first fight with McGregor, Poirier moved up to lightweight and he became a serious contender at 155lbs, including beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim lightweight title. In Poirier’s last fight, he defeated Dan Hooker in one of the best fights of the year. Poirier deserves to be in big fights at this point in his career and he has earned the right to fight McGregor in a fight that could truly change his life financially.

