Anthony Smith looks to end his two-fight losing skid in November against Devin Clark

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith will look to end his two-fight losing skid when he takes on Devin Clark in a key fight this November.

News of the Smith vs. Clark fight was first reported by MMAjunkie.com, who noted that the two will fight at a UFC event scheduled to take place on November 28 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. That event is targeted to be headlined by an important, five-round heavyweight fight between top title contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Smith (33-16) is the No. 6 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC, however, he has really struggled in 2020. In May, Smith suffered a vicious TKO beating at the hands of Glover Teixeira in a fight that was super controversial due to a late stoppage by referee Jason Herzog. Smith then returned in August in a short-notice main event against Aleksandar Rakic, but he suffered a unanimous decision loss. Aside from a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in June 2019, Smith has lost three of his last four fights overall.

Clark (12-4) is currently not ranked in the top-15 at 205lbs, so this is a big opportunity for him. Clark has been a member of the UFC roster since 2016 and he has so far posted a winning 6-4 record inside the Octagon. In Clark’s last two bouts, he defeated Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision and Dequan Townsend via decision, as well. Clark also holds UFC victories over Darko Stosic, Mike Rodriguez, Jake Collier, and Josh Stansbury.

It’s a bit surprising to see Smith accept a fight with an unranked fighter here in Clark but at this point, “Lionheart” just needs to win a fight. Although Clark is no pushover, this is likely still a fight that will see Smith slightly favored at the sportsbooks to get the win.

