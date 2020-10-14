Conor McGregor accepts the UFC’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23

Conor McGregor has accepted the UFC’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier.

Over the last few weeks, McGregor and Poirier had agreed to an exhibition martial arts sparring match for charity. The UFC then stepped in and offered the fight to each other but the Irishman demanded it to be in 2020. Dana White and the UFC brass, meanwhile, made it clear January 23 is the soonest date they could do.

Now, despite demanding the fight to be in 2020, McGregor has agreed to the fight with Poirier and wants it to be in Texas with fans.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

Although Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had already fought once, the rematch will no doubt be more anticipated. It should also be a more competitive fight this time around as well.

What weight class this fight will be at is to be seen. However, even if it is at welterweight, it is likely the winner of this fight would get the next lightweight title shot.

Who do you think will win, Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?