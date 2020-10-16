Bellator 249 Results: Cris Cyborg submits Arlene Blencowe (Video)

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was looking to earn her first title defense at tonight’s Bellator 249 event when she squared off with Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg (23-2 MMA) had made her Bellator debut back in January, where she captured the promotions featherweight title by scoring a TKO victory over Julia Budd.

Meanwhile, Arlene Blencowe (13-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s Bellator 249 event on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a decision victory over Leslie Smith.

As many predicted, Cris Cyborg ultimately proved to much for Blencowe and ultimately submitted Alrene in the contests second round.

Official Bellator 249 Result: Cris Cyborg def. Arlene Blencowe via submission (RNC) at 2:36 of Round 2

Check out the highlights from Cyborg’s impressive victory below:

Cris Cyborg gets her 1st career submission and the win! She DEFENDS her title!@criscyborg | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/jpoBMsjvqW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 16, 2020

Cris Cyborg wins her first career victory via submission, tapping out Arlene Blencowe to defend the Bellator women's featherweight title. How crazy is it that Cyborg and Germaine de Randamie both got their first submissions a few weeks apart? Crazy. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 16, 2020

As noted by BJPENN.com’s Adam Martin, tonight’s victory over Arlene Blencow marked the first submission victory of Cris Cyborg’s illustrious career.

Cyborg’s next opponent could come in the form of former UFC title challenge Cat Zingano. “Alpha” recently made her promotional debut at Bellator 245, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Gabby Holloway.

Who would you like to see Cris Cyborg fight next following her submission victory over Arlene Blencowe at tonight’s Bellator 249 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 15, 2020