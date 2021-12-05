Photo | Cheyanne Vlismas celebrates in Las Vegas following “Fight of the Night” victory at UFC Vegas 44

UFC women’s strawweight contender Cheyanne Vlismas celebrated in Las Vegas following her “Fight of the Night” victory at UFC Vegas 44.

Vlismas lost her UFC debut earlier this year to Montserrat Ruiz, but she has since bounced back in a big way. In her last fight, Vlismas (then known as Cheyanne Buys) knocked out Gloria de Paula with a head kick to win $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Against Martin at UFC Vegas 44, Vlismas put on a show for the fans as she put on a striking clinic. In what was mostly a standup fight between the two women, the UFC decided that it was the best fight of the evening and awarded both women $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” More importantly, however, Vlismas has now improved to 2-1 overall in the UFC.

Coming off of a big win and winning 50k to boot, you know that Vlismas was going to celebrate, especially being in Sin City and all, where she also currently lives and trains after moving away from her former home in Texas. Taking to her social media following UFC Vegas 44, Vlismas posted a photo showing her fans that she knows how to celebrate.

What a win… and what a night. Thank you to my girls. Been quite a ride but we’re here

For Vlismas, she now enters 2022 with tons of confidence on the back of a two-fight win streak. The win over de Paula was super impressive in that she finished it with a head kick, but the Martin performance was arguably even more impressive since she just had a bad case of COVID-19 several weeks ago and had trouble breathing. After beating Martin and winning FOTN, it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches her up against next.

