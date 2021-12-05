Jose Aldo issues statement following dominant win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44

UFC bantamweight champion Jose Aldo issued a statement following his dominant unanimous decision win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44.

Aldo earned a unanimous decision victory by landing the bigger shots against Font and also controlling him for longer periods of time on the ground and moving into several dominant positions when he was on the mat. For Aldo, it was his third straight victory at 135lbs following previous victories in the division over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. At age 35, Aldo is once again looking like a legitimate title contender. Indeed, he believes that he can make one more title run in the UFC bantamweight division despite his advanced age.

Taking to his social media following his win over Font at UFC Vegas 44, Aldo said thanked his fans for their support and confirmed he plans on fighting for the 135lbs belt again soon.

Jose Aldo: Thank you my fans, thank you Brazil! My team and my family! I’m after my dream, I want to be champion of this category and no one will stop me!

Following the win over Font, Aldo said that he would be interested in fighting TJ Dillashaw in his next fight in what would be a No. 1 contender matchup between two of the best bantamweights in the world. Despite being 17 years into his MMA career, Aldo continues to get better, stronger, and look sharper every single time he steps into the cage. If he ends up getting the Dillashaw fight and wins it, we could see Aldo fighting for the title sometime in 2022, which would be incredible given how badly Petr Yan beat him down in 2020. It just shows you what a legend of the sport Aldo is that he still continues to defy Father Time.

