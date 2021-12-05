UFC Vegas 44 Bonus Report: Clay Guida among six fighters to take home a bonus

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font.

The highly anticipated bantamweight main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, but it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference. Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from Aldo and following the fight he called out former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 44, lightweight fighters Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings. The bout ended in spectacular fashion with Fiziev finishing Riddell by landing a spinning wheel kick.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Mallory Martin and Cheyanne Vlismas each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war on today’s prelims. Vlismas ended up defeating Martin by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Clay Guida earned an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over BJJ blackbelt Leonardo Santos.

Performance of the night: Chris Curtis pocketed an extra $50k for his TKO victory over Brendan Allen on tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 main card.

Performance of the night: Jamahal Hill earned an extra $50k for his sensational first round stoppage victory over Jimmie Crute.

Performance of the night: Rafael Fiziev pocketed an extra $50k for his third round knockout win over Brad Riddell in tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 co-main event. Fiziev scores the finish by landing a crazy spinning wheel kick.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!