Aljamain Sterling praises Jose Aldo for “phenomenal performance” against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling praised Jose Aldo for his “phenomenal performance” against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44.

Sterling was in attendance on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see Aldo defeat Font in the headliner of UFC Vegas 44. For Aldo, it was his third straight win following previous victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. Despite being 35 years old, somehow Aldo appears to actually be getting better in his MMA career, and his run at 135lbs as of late has been impressive. Sterling, especially, can admit he was impressed.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 44, Sterling praised Aldo for what he said was an incredible performance by the former UFC featherweight champion in the main event.

“I thought it was a phenomenal performance. I was doing my breakdown with my podcast and trying to figure out which Jose Aldo was going to show up tonight. I think we got the questions answered. Cause three round Jose Aldo is a nightmare for anybody in this division. We saw it with Pedro Muhnoz, we saw it with (Marlon) ‘Chito’ Vera. Five rounds, he tends to struggle a little bit. (Max) Holloway fights, a couple of the other ones, even going back to the WEC days with Mark Hominick,” Sterling said (via MMAFighting.com).

“So for him to come out and perform like that for five rounds compared to what he did against Petr Yan, this was night and day. I think he’s still getting better, still proving that he’s one of the top dogs in this division. I’m super excited cause this division is super hot right now. There’s guys for everyone to fight and I think even outside the top 15, this division is just way too deep.”

Who do you think would win a potential UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo?