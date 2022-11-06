Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days.

McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.

Fans have taken notice of a major change in McGregor’s physique. McGregor insists he’s “265 in the bank.”

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Conor McGregor said he was hoping for an early 2023 return, although as mentioned, that is highly unlikely.

“I’m gonna be back soon, hopefully,” he said. “Early 2023, I’m aiming for. Sometime in that first quarter. That’ll give me a good couple of months, once I wrap this in a couple of days, to get the camp going. Good couple of months and get going.”

McGregor also joked in the interview about his current weight.

“How much am I weighing right now?” he asked before flexing and laughing maniacally. “Let’s say I’m about 265, yeah? In the bank. Super heavy in the bank.”

McGregor has gone back on forth on what he’d like to do for his next fight. The “Notorious” one has said that he wants to move up to welterweight. With that said, he continues to hurl verbal jabs at current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

