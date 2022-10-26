Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264. The 34-year-old Irishman broke his leg during the fight and had to be operated on to repair fractures to both his tibia and fibula.

Since the operation and recuperation, Conor McGregor has taken to social media with posts of his training, his bulked-up physique and his readiness to get back into the Octagon. The fighter aims to make his much-anticipated return at welterweight.

It has not been all work for ‘Notorious’ though as he’s been jetting around the world and spending many hours partying on his private yachts during his hiatus.

The one thing McGregor has not been doing is submitting to drug tests with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

In order to return to the Octagon, McGregor will have to return to USADA testing for a minimum of 6 months and have at least two negative tests before being allowed to compete.

Dana White confirmed as much at the UFC 280 press conference.

Although reports were that McGregor would be back in the cage in early 2023, this now means it will be at least April of next year before fans can see him back in action again.

Much speculation has surrounded who the former two-division champion will fight upon his return, some of which include Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) and Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA).

Whoever the UFC decides McGregor will match-up with, one this is now for sure, fans will have to wait at least 6 months for the bout.

Apparently, fans will also have to wait to watch McGregor in a leading role in the remake of the Patrick Swayze cult classic ‘Road House‘ which is set to be released later in 2023.

