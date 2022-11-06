Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns

Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed.

Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.

After the match, Paul took to his Twitter account to reveal he suffered some injuries.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

“Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL,” Paul said.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the injury occurred during a table spot. Paul did a frog splash from the top rope onto Roman Reigns through an announce table.

While Paul works a limited schedule in WWE, he appears to be in a lengthy recovery process. If that’s the case, it would put off any immediate plans for a return boxing match. His recovery process is going to heavily depend on whether or not he tore his ACL. Regardless, this is likely to ice any chance of him fighting in December.

Logan Paul had some help during the match from his brother, Jake. The Usos, a part of Reign’s faction, The Bloodline, attacked Paul’s podcast mates. That’s when Jake entered and knocked out The Usos. Jake got into it with another Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa. This distracted Logan and led to his loss against Reigns.

