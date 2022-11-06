Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”

Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card.

Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.

During the UFC Vegas 64 post-fight press conference, Magny said he’s well aware he doesn’t feel he’s surpassed GSP as the greatest welterweight of all time (h/t MMAJunkie).

“One of the biggest things I had to come to terms with recently is appreciate the guy that came before me and realize that I’m through my own path in the UFC,” Magny said. “It’s real easy to add to the mental pressure both in the fight and after the fight is over, where you feel like you kind of came up short or could’ve done better when you’re constantly comparing yourself to other people. I believe Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight of all time. It was cool to get to the point where I have the most wins in UFC right now, but I have to accept his career is far different from mine.

“I can’t look at Georges St-Pierre’s career and what he’s done in the sport and feel like I fell short or I did accomplish enough, because that’s just added mental pressure I didn’t need. … If I start to buy into the hype and constantly comparing myself to GSP, when the day does come that I walk away from it, I may have a dark shadow over it like, ‘OK, you had a great career. But you weren’t GSP.’ I know I’m not GSP. I’m Neil Magny and I’m carving my own way in the record books and blazing a path for myself.”

