Dustin Poirier Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 29-7-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Dustin Poirier next fight? Dustin Poirier has 4 possible matchups with Colby Covington opening odds at -700, Nate Diaz opening odds at +285, Michael Chandler opening odds at +170, Khabib Nurmagomedov opening odds at -500,

Dustin Poirier last fight? Dustin Poirier lost their last fight against Charles Oliveira by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 11, 2021 at UFC 269 - Oliveira vs. Poirier.

Is Dustin Poirier retired? Dustin Poirier last fought Charles Oliveira 4 months and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Dustin Poirier from? Dustin Poirier is from Carencro, Louisiana, United States.

Has Dustin Poirier ever been knocked out? Dustin Poirier has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Michael Johnson on Sep. 17, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 94 - Poirier vs. Johnson