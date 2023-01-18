Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili set to headline UFC Fight Night event on March 11

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are set to meet in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on March 11, Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The bantamweight division is as stacked as it has ever been. From the top 15 to the rising prospects, there’s a whole lot to like at 135 pounds. In terms of the elite, however, there are a few contenders that stand out above the rest.

Aljamain Sterling is the current champion but prior to that, Petr Yan stood tall as the king of the mountain. However, after three losses in four, he’s in desperate need of a resurgence.

He’s beaten some big names already including the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Jose Aldo. Alas, if he can’t get back in the win column soon, many may start to forget about such achievements.

Still, the Russian likes a challenge, and he’s going to get a big one in the form of Merab Dvalishvili.

Over the course of the last few years, Merab Dvalishvili has become a genuine title contender. He’s been able to rattle off eight straight wins and he’s done so fairly emphatically.

Yan vs Dvalishvili is on

His biggest win was easily the triumph over Jose Aldo back in August 2022. Now, though, if he’s serious about taking his game to the next level, he has to shine in the main event slot for the first time.

He’ll meet Yan in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. While there’s been no official word, this could be a sign that the promotion is starting to veer away from using the Apex this year.

Who do you think will win between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili? Where does a victory put the winner in the title picture? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!