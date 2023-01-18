Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s UFC release: “I do believe my path will cross with Francis”

Jon Jones has given his thoughts following Francis Ngannou‘s release ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 285.

Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to the UFC after three years away. He’ll do so in March, taking on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship.

That belt was, of course, previously held by Francis Ngannou.

After a long negotiation period, UFC and Francis Ngannou could not come to terms on a new deal. Instead, ‘The Predator’ opted to head out and test free agency.

Jon Jones knows a thing or two about having problems with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As such, he can sympathize with Ngannou’s situation.

During an interview with John Morgan, Jones had some kind words for the former champ – and predicted they will still face off in the future.

“I’m happy for Francis,” says Jones. “I’m glad that Francis knows his worth. No man has a right to shame another man for fighting for his worth. I was in a very similar situation as Francis as a light heavyweight. I was never happy with my salary. I had to sit out three years, and I missed a lot of time, but now we’re here. I encourage Francis on his journey, and I wish him all the best. Another company is going to be truly blessed to have him.”

“And I do believe my path will cross with Francis. Dana White always gives the fans what they want to see, and a Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou fight will always be a fight of interest. So I’m not counting it out. I’ll keep an eye on Francis.”

Quotes via Sports Illustrated

