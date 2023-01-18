Jon Jones won’t reveal how much he’ll weigh in heavyweight debut at UFC 285: “I want Ciryl to see me for the first time and it be a nice surprise”

Jon Jones won’t let anyone know his weight until he steps onto the scales.

Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 against Ciryl Gane. The fight marks Jones’ heavyweight debut which is something he has teased for years but he won’t be telling anyone what he plans on weighing until he steps onto the scale on weigh-in day.

“Yeah, I do. I want Ciryl to see me for the first time and it be a nice surprise,” Jones said to John Morgan of the MMA Underground.

Although Jones wants it to be a surprise, he says he finally felt like a true heavyweight four months ago. He says he has been working a ton on adding size the right way and believes he has done that for his fight against Ciryl Gane.

“I felt my psychical size and strength was ready to go about four months ago. Dana says there was never a Stipe fight on the line but there was, there was, they just couldn’t come to an agreement,” Jones added. “I’ve been trying to prepare for Francis, I did a whole training camp preparing for Stipe, and now we got Ciryl Gane. I’ve been ready for a long time, I’ve been training non-stop, (for) three years, twice a day, sometimes three times a day. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time, glad to have an opponent.”

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest), meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision. Prior to that, he had back-to-back decisions over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his titles after reclaiming the belt back at UFC 232 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson.

What do you think Jon Jones will weigh at UFC 285?