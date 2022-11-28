Paulo Costa claims “nice guy” Israel Adesanya helped a mother with her baby at UFC 253: “He pulled up his shirt ans breastfed the baby there and then”

Paulo Costa has once again gone after rival Israel Adesanya with another troll job on, you guessed it, social media.

When it comes to fighters who have a good time on Twitter, Paulo Costa is located towards the top of that list.

The Brazilian, who is coming off the back of a win over Luke Rockhold, knows how to wind up the masses. Whether it be teasing fans over a possible Robert Whittaker fight or just posting some outrageous memes, he truly is one of a kind.

If he doesn’t end up fighting for the UFC again, fans will still be able to catch him trolling the masses with the latest silly meme.

Someone who he’s done that with quite a lot is Israel Adesanya.

The two men met back at UFC 253 and on that night, Adesanya finished Costa via TKO.

Now, two years later, Costa has opted to try and wind up ‘Stylebender’ once again.

“Izzy is genuinely a really nice guy. I remember we’re doing a meet and greet signing autographs and taking pictures before ufc253 abudhabi. Just before we finish and go out, a baby start to cry in the queue. Adesanya clocked this and gently ASKED the Mother if him could help her with the problem. He gently grabbed the baby sat down in his seat with the babe on his knees. He pulled up his shirt and breastfed the baby there and then, true hero. If that doesn’t speak to someone’s personality then I don’t know what will”

Costa winds up Adesanya

Whatever the case may be, neither party will ever be particularly good friends with the other.

Do you find Paulo Costa’s antics funny? Will we ever see him run it back with Israel Adesanya or has that ship sailed? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!