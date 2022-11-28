Jiri Prochazka explains why he’s still “grateful” despite vacating title and withdrawing from UFC 282

Jiri Prochazka has explained why he feels grateful despite having to vacate his UFC light heavyweight championship.

Last week, it was announced that Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira will no longer be taking place at UFC 282. It was supposed to serve as the main event but instead, Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev will be contested for the belt.

The reason is because Prochazka came down with a nasty shoulder injury that will reportedly take up to a year to recover from. Teixeira was then offered a fight with Ankalaev, only for the Brazilian to turn it down.

Prochazka, meanwhile, responded like an absolute champ.

Grateful.

There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human.

Once you accept the path of the Warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

your Path is. Title? I became the UFC Champion 5 months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a Champion, that is the Feeling and the Reason why I started MMA. To Be the Champion of the Best and to be the best of the best. ///\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT. I can't move it even if I force it, It's like Gravity, a law of physics.

So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best NOW while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

get ready to show who is the Rightful Champion of this division and MUCH more 1P4P.

I Thank my fans for their support and trust.

This is the Beginning, of something Greater.

I love you. ///\#Bushido #Kaisen#Strongest#Unstoppable

1P4P — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

“Grateful. There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human. Once you accept the path of the Warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where your Path is. Title? I became the UFC Champion 5 months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a Champion, that is the Feeling and the Reason why I started MMA. To Be the Champion of the Best and to be the best of the best.”

Prochazka opens up

“This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT. I can’t move it even if I force it, It’s like Gravity, a law of physics. So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best NOW while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then get ready to show who is the Rightful Champion of this division and MUCH more 1P4P. I Thank my fans for their support and trust. This is the Beginning, of something Greater. I love you. ///\\\ #Bushido”

Will Jiri Prochazka fight for the belt upon returning? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!